Four professors elected to the National Academy of Medicine

The National Academy of Medicine has elected four professors at the Stanford School of Medicine to its membership.

They are among the 90 regular members and 10 international members elected this year to the academy, which provides policymakers, professionals, business leaders and the public with independent, scientifically informed analysis and recommendations on issues related to health and the biomedical sciences.

New members are elected by current members through a process that recognizes individuals who have made major contributions to the advancement of the medical sciences, health care and public health.

Maximilian Diehn, MD, PhD, associate professor of radiation oncology, was elected “for developing and clinically translating novel diagnostic technologies for facilitating precision medicine techniques, and for integrating advanced precision medicine into the area of liquid biopsies.”

Mary Hawn, MD, chair of surgery and the Emile Holman Professor in Surgery, was elected for “being a leading surgeon, educator and health services researcher whose innovative work has built valid measurements for quality care, improved care standards and changed surgical care guidelines.”

Michelle Monje, MD, PhD, associate professor of neurology and neurological sciences, was elected for “making groundbreaking discoveries at the intersection of neurodevelopment, neuroplasticity and brain tumor biology.”

Carla Pugh, MD, PhD, professor of surgery and director of the Technology Enabled Clinical Improvement Center, was elected for “pioneering sensor technology research that helped to define, characterize and inspire new and innovative performance metrics and data analysis strategies for the emerging field of digital health care.”