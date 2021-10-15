Blood test predicts recovery after hip-replacement surgery, study finds

Clues from a blood sample can predict how quickly patients who have had hip-replacement surgery will make a full recovery, according to a new study led by Stanford Medicine researchers.

The hope is that the blood test will provide insights into things patients can do before and after surgery, such as adhering to a special diet or exercise routine, that may help them regain full mobility.

The findings may also help clinicians more accurately evaluate patient recovery after surgery. Currently, physicians gauge patients’ recovery by asking them questions about pain and physical activity, among other things. But these surveys are subjective, said Nima Aghaeepour, PhD, an assistant professor of anesthesiology, perioperative and pain medicine, and it requires a lot of guesswork to interpret the responses.

“We needed to find a more reliable, data-driven method to anticipate the precise needs of patients as they get back on their feet after surgery,” Aghaeepour said.

The paper was published Oct. 14 in Annals of Surgery. Aghaeepour; Martin Angst, MD, PhD, professor of anesthesiology, perioperative and pain medicine; and Brice Gaudilliere, MD, PhD, associate professor of anesthesiology, perioperative and pain medicine, share senior authorship. Postdoctoral scholars Ramin Fallahzadeh, PhD, and Franck Verdonk, MD, PhD, are the lead authors.

Immune cell crystal ball

In their search for a molecular harbinger of surgical recovery, the team enrolled 49 hip-replacement patients, ages 57-68, and asked each to don an activity-tracking smartwatch before and after their procedures. Before the surgery, each patient also underwent a blood draw, which the researchers analyzed using techniques that parsed cell subtypes, as well as the cells’ activity.