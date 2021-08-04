Stanford physicians patch up athletes at Tokyo Olympics

Growing up in Oakland, California, Steve Isono, MD, clinical professor of orthopaedic surgery, played basketball and baseball, competed in long jump and high jump, and excelled in gymnastics, earning all-state honors.

Like most sporty kids, he dreamed of one day going to the Olympics: He achieved that goal — just not quite how he imagined it.

The sports medicine specialist is spending much of his time these days caring for the U.S. athletes in Tokyo who fall off their skateboards, crash into opponents on the rugby field, botch a landing from the parallel bars, or get into any number of the mishaps that occur in sports from boxing to bicycling.

“I’m treating cuts and bruises, sewing people up,” he said. “The usual injuries when people are getting banged around.”

He and Michael Fredericson, MD, professor of orthopaedic surgery and the head physician for Stanford’s track and field team, are among thousands of physicians caring for the athletes and officials at this year’s Olympic Games. While they treat injuries, they also address general medical concerns, including evaluating people for COVID-19.

Fredericson, noting that Japan has strict COVID-19 protocols, said he’s spending “a lot of time screening athletes for any symptom suggestive of COVID.”

‘I’m good’

Isono said the athletes are appreciative, gracious and polite. But they’re also resilient. “These kids are tough,” he said. “If I was in their situation, I’d be crying. They’re like, ‘I’m good,’ and we say, ‘No, we have to put that bone back into place.’”

Fredericson and Isono have been working at Olympic and Paralympic Games since the 1990s. Fredericson was also the U.S. national track and field team physician from 2002 to 2008; Isono was the team physician for the Golden State Warriors during the 1990s (“I was with them when they were really, really, really bad,” he said) and again starting in 2011 (when “we were very good, winning three NBA championships”).