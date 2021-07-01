Paul Auerbach, wilderness-medicine pioneer, dies at 70

Throughout his life, he combined his passion for his work with his family life, traveling around the world with his wife, Sherry, and their three children.

“Family was everything to him,” said Danny Auerbach. But his father was always ready to use his medical training when needed.

Snake bites, drownings, lightning strikes, lots of trauma, infectious diseases. That was wilderness medicine.

“The one story I’ll never forget: We were driving down the highway going to an all-star Little League game, and we saw a car that was flipped over. Dad pulled over and called a coach to come get us. He showed up later at the baseball game, his arm all wrapped up in gauze. He’d crawled through the back window, cutting up his arm to save the guy in the car.”

Born in 1951 in New Jersey, Auerbach earned a bachelor’s degree in religion from Duke University, where he also graduated from medical school. He completed a residency in emergency medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, where he met his wife, who was studying to become a physical therapist. He also completed a master’s degree in management as a Sloan fellow at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

It was during an internship as a medical student on an Indian reservation in Montana that he first fell in love with wilderness medicine.

“We saw all kinds of cases I would never have seen anywhere else,” he said. “Snake bites, drownings, lightning strikes, lots of trauma, infectious diseases. That was wilderness medicine. Taking care of patients. I just thoroughly enjoyed it.”

His last mission

A few weeks prior to his scheduled retirement last year, Auerbach flew to Hawaii on a search-and-rescue mission. The mission failed, but something else went terribly wrong. He called Nadeau when he returned and talked to her about it.

“He said something weird happened when he went to Hawaii,” Nadeau said. “While he was doing a search and rescue for someone else, he himself got lost. When he got back home, he went to Stanford, got a scan, and they found the tumor. We were struck with deep sadness.” During the following year, Auerbach underwent surgeries and treatments battling glioblastoma. He remained positive to the end.

“People would call him knowing he had this huge tumor excised from his right frontal lobe, and he would sound great on the phone,” said Sherry Auerbach, his wife of 38 years. “He tried to work all the way up to the end. He had more brains than most people, so I guess if he lost some it didn’t make much difference.”

Auerbach retired from Stanford on Jan. 3. In an interview two months before his death, he talked about his career and how personal experience helped him train countless emergency medicine physicians over the years.

“I had a patient who we fished out of the bay near Pier 39,” he said, relating a case from when he was working at San Francisco General Hospital many years before. “He was a drowning victim. I stuck tubes in everywhere trying to warm him up. He died.” Afterward, the coroner, who knew Paul well and liked to tease him, called him up and asked, “What were you thinking? I never saw somebody with so many tubes in him.” Paul waited for him to finish.

“Did you look behind his ear?” the coroner asked him. “Did you see the gunshot behind his ear?”

“I missed that one,” Auerbach replied. During the interview, he smiled and shrugged. It was a hard lesson in humility, he said, one that he often shared with his trainees.

“You have to be afraid when you go into work,” he said. “You have to get afraid that you’re going to get complacent. There’s always someone with a bullet hole behind the ear just waiting to slip you up. So you’ve got to stay humble.”

In addition to his wife and son Danny, Auerbach is survived by son Brian and his daughter, Lauren, who is completing her emergency medicine residency at Louisiana State University.