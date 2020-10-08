High-risk, high-reward grants awarded to four Stanford researchers

Four Stanford researchers have received High-Risk, High-Reward Research grants from the National Institutes of Health.

The researchers will receive grants totaling $10 million to fund their investigations. The awards support risky efforts that could potentially have a big impact in the biomedical and behavioral sciences.

“The NIH’s continuing drive to fund creative research will lead to entirely new concepts and whole new approaches to understanding disease and wellness,” said Lloyd Minor, MD, dean of the School of Medicine. “As our visionary and talented Stanford Medicine scientists further our precision health vision, society will reap profound benefits in the form of breakthrough therapies, preventive measures and minimization of side effects through precisely tailored interventions.”

This year, the NIH issued 85 awards totaling $251 million.

“The breadth of innovative science put forth by the 2020 cohort of early career and seasoned investigators is impressive and inspiring,” said NIH Director Francis Collins, MD, PhD. “I am confident that their work will propel biomedical and behavioral research and lead to improvements in human health.”

Two of the Stanford scientists received Pioneer Awards, and two received New Innovator Awards.

Pioneer Award

The Pioneer Award provides up to $3.5 million over five years to investigators at all career levels to pursue new research directions and develop groundbreaking, high-impact approaches to a broad area of biomedical or behavioral science.