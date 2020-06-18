William Dement, giant in sleep medicine, dies at 91

William Dement, MD, PhD, known as the father of sleep medicine, died June 17 after a two-year battle with cardiovascular disease. He was 91.

With a handful of other scientists, Dement, a longtime faculty member of the Stanford School of Medicine, created the fields of sleep research and sleep medicine, and his many books and lectures helped raise awareness of sleep disorders and the dangers of sleep deprivation. His mission was to educate the world about the importance of sleep, which he believed was dangerously undervalued. His motto, “drowsiness is red alert,” is a message he tirelessly broadcast to his students, trainees, members of Congress and the world at large.

“He passed away early this morning — in his sleep, of course,” said Rafael Pelayo, MD, clinical professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences and a longtime colleague of Dement’s at Stanford.

For Dement, sleep was always a priority.

“Bill Dement made unparalleled contributions as a scientist investigating sleep and sleep disorders, as a physician, and as an advocate promoting the importance of sleep to health, performance and public safety,” said James Kiley, PhD, director of the Division of Lung Diseases at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute and former director of the National Center on Sleep Disorders Research.

A man of tremendous energy and confidence, Dement, the Lowell W. and Josephine Q. Berry Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Emeritus, was a legendary Stanford teacher. Some 20,000 students took his hugely popular undergraduate course, Sleep and Dreams.

“The first presentation of Sleep and Dreams was winter quarter 1971. To my utter amazement, approximately 600 undergraduates registered, and no classroom of that size was available,” Dement said in a 2009 Stanford Magazine article. “My friend Davie Napier, the dean of the chapel, allowed me to teach Sleep and Dreams in Memorial Church. I delivered only one lecture from the pulpit. It seemed a bit blasphemous since I am not a preacher.”

A designated sleeping section

Out of respect for the dangers of drowsiness, Dement designated a sleeping section in his classroom for students expecting to doze off. But if he caught a student sleeping elsewhere in the classroom, he woke the napper with a shot from his trusty squirt gun, with the exhortation to stand up and recite “drowsiness is red alert.”

Among Dement’s key achievements were elucidating the phases of the human sleep cycle and identifying the physiological basis of dreams. His efforts to wake up policymakers to the dangers of sleep deprivation and sleep disorders led to legislation that established the National Center on Sleep Disorders Research and increased National Institutes of Health funding for sleep. He wrote the first university textbook on sleep and founded the world’s first sleep disorders center and the first professional organization for sleep researchers, the American Sleep Disorders Association, now the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, serving as its president for 12 years.