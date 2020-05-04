Brain-scan abnormalities found in children with PANS

Subtle abnormalities occur in key brain structures of children diagnosed with pediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome, a disease characterized by abrupt, severe behavioral problems, according to a new study from the School of Medicine.

The findings, reported in a paper published May 4 in JAMA Network Open, may help resolve an ongoing debate about whether these symptoms represent a disease, which is also referred to by its acronym, PANS.

The disorder is characterized by sudden onset of extreme obsessive-compulsive symptoms; food-related fears that can cause the patient to stop eating; cognitive problems, such as loss of reading ability and math skills; and severe behavioral regression. Many cases of PANS occur after an acute infection, and the disorder is thought to result from an immune-system attack on the brain. Yet some clinicians attribute the symptoms to psychosocial factors.

“It’s a very dramatic, severe and disruptive illness,” said the study’s co-lead author, Jennifer Frankovich, MD, clinical associate professor of pediatrics at Stanford and a pediatric rheumatologist at the Stanford Children’s Health Immune Behavioral Health Clinic, where she cares for children with PANS and directs the Stanford PANS Research Program.

Many families struggle to obtain appropriate care for these children. “The biggest problem these families face is that most clinicians don’t think this is a real illness,” Frankovich said. “When you see a child that’s completely out of control, it’s easy to say, ‘This is a dysfunctional family; that’s the cause of the child’s illness.’ But if it was family dynamics causing the child’s psychiatric symptoms, I don’t think you would see this brain finding.”

Comparing MRI scans

The study analyzed MRI scans of the brains of 34 children with PANS, as well as those of 64 children in a control group. Children in the control group had received MRIs as part of their medical care but did not have symptoms of PANS.