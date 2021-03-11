Over first year of pandemic, confronting uncertainty with action at Stanford Medicine

As the novel coronavirus spread across the country in the early days of 2020, the faculty and staff of Stanford Medicine worked around the clock to ensure their patients and the public were educated, protected and cared for.

“Even though there were so many unknowns, our people came rolling in the door to help,” recalled Alison Kerr, chief administrative officer of clinical operations for Stanford Health Care. “They were running into the fire, rather than away from it. It was incredibly inspirational.”

As the weeks and then months marched on, plans were upended and a series of grim firsts piled up — first virtual Match Day, first virtual graduations, first day of remote learning, first birthdays away from loved ones.

Now, a year later, we’re commemorating another first: the anniversary of the World Health Organization’s declaration on March 11, 2020, of a global pandemic.

“This past year has been Dickensian,” said Yvonne Maldonado, MD, professor of pediatric infectious diseases and of epidemiology and population health at Stanford. “In many ways, it’s been the best of times and the worst of times. In the face of unprecedented challenges, we were able to pull together to make a real difference in the lives of patients, health care workers and the public. But the pandemic also revealed glaring health care disparities among racial and ethnic groups that must be addressed.”

Throughout the year, the eyes of the nation often turned to Stanford Medicine for answers in a time of uncertainty. Following is a sampling of stories that caught the attention of the public and the media in the subsequent weeks and months.

Testing for infections

It’s hard to stop an invisible enemy, and not every person infected with SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, has symptoms. Conversely, not every person with a cough, fever, or loss of taste or smell is infected. When clinical virologist Benjamin Pinsky, MD, PhD, associate professor of pathology and of infectious diseases at Stanford, and his team in the clinical virology lab realized in January that it would be critical to have a good, readily available diagnostic test to guide patient care and track the spread of the pandemic, they got to work.