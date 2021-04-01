Robert Baldwin, founding member of Stanford’s biochemistry department, dies at 93

Kornberg was specifically looking for a physical chemist to round out the nascent department. He asked Baldwin if he’d like to be considered as a candidate for an associate professorship in biochemistry. Baldwin said yes and began his Stanford tenure in 1959.

After spending a year at the Max Planck Institute in Gottingen, Germany, and the Pasteur Institute in Paris between 1963 and 1964, Baldwin was promoted to full professor at Stanford in 1964.

In 1965, he married Anne Norris, PhD, then a postdoc in Paul Berg’s lab whom he came to know when a department secretary, playing Cupid, bought them side-by-side tickets on the same flight to a conference. Although Norris had been offered an assistant professorship at Harvard University that coming fall, she instead married Baldwin and stayed in California with him. In 1971-72, the couple took their two young children along to Paris on Baldwin’s second stint at the Pasteur Institute.

The Levinthal paradox

Baldwin’s already pronounced inquisitiveness about proteins was further piqued when, in 1968, he listened to a guest lecture delivered at Stanford by molecular biologist Cyrus Levinthal, PhD, who was then transitioning from Columbia to MIT.

The conventional wisdom at the time, based on scanty experimental proof, was that a protein folds all at once, assuming its optimal structure in the blink of an eye. But how?

In his talk, Levinthal posed this paradox: If folding proceeds by a random “guesswork” mechanism in which a moderate-sized protein of, say, 200 chemical units in length simply tries out every possible combination of bonding between these constituent chemical units, it would take longer than the life of the universe to exhaust all the possibilities. Yet proteins fold rapidly and reproducibly into stable, functional structures, often within milliseconds or even microseconds.

Intrigued, Baldwin used a number of clever biophysical techniques over the course of a decade to prove that the folding process was hastened by the formation of transient intermediate structures. These became known as protein-folding intermediates.

For example, it was known that some building blocks along the sequence of a protein dissolved in water can exchange hydrogen atoms with the surrounding solution. This exchange proceeds more slowly when the protein is in a folded structure than when it’s simply an unfolded linear sequence. Baldwin was able to show that hydrogen exchange was proceeding at a faster pace in some sections of a particular dissolved protein than in others — meaning some, but not all, parts of the protein must be in a folded state. Moreover, he showed, the folding process proceeded, piecewise, until the protein assumed its full structure. There were, in other words, intermediate states.

Later, Baldwin identified particular fragments of proteins that, isolated in a cool aqueous solution, assembled into helical structures by themselves — and that these so-called secondary structures were essentially identical to the ones those fragments formed when ensconced in the intact protein.

“This paved the way for scientists to investigate the initial steps in folding by analyzing small fragments rather than the entire protein,” Kim said.

Baldwin served as the biochemistry department chair from 1989 through 1994. He went emeritus in 1998 but, said Berg, continued to make major theoretical advances until the last five years of his life.

Baldwin published close to 200 peer-reviewed journal papers and served on the editorial boards of the Journal of Molecular Biology, Trends in Biochemical Science, Biochemistry, Proteins and Protein Science. He was a member of the National Academy of Sciences and of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and a fellow of the Biophysical Society. He received the Stein and Moore Award of the Protein Society in 1992 and the Wheland Award in chemistry in 1995.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, David of Seattle and Eric of Urbana, Illinois; and five grandchildren.