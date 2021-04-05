Face, brain development tightly linked, study finds

Even when you assume your best poker face, you reveal something about what’s in your head, according to a new study by researchers at Stanford Medicine and KU Leuven, a university in Belgium.

That’s because the shape of your face and your brain are genetically linked more closely than had been previously thought, the study reports.

Although developmental biologists are used to thinking about the developing face as a receptacle for the embryonic brain — morphing and stretching as the growing brain pushes outward — it turns out that the face is an active participant in biological cross-talk during development that affects the three-dimensional features of both structures.

“We were astonished to find 76 genetic regions that affect both face and brain shape in the human population,” said Joanna Wysocka, PhD, professor of chemical and systems biology and of developmental biology. “That’s an amazing degree of overlap, and it shows how closely these two structures affect each other during development. However, nothing in our data suggests that it’s possible to predict behavior, cognitive function or neuropsychiatric disorders like schizophrenia or ADHD simply by looking at a person’s face.”

The reason is that these regions are not the same as those that determine brain structure in ways that affect cognitive function. It’s an important distinction, if only to once again discredit the idea that a person’s intelligence is reflected in their facial features — a belief that’s been used to promote racial and ethnic discrimination.