Elizabeth and Bruce Dunlevie donate $80 million to improve the health of mothers and babies

Elizabeth and Bruce Dunlevie have made an $80 million gift to Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford and the Stanford University School of Medicine to launch a bold new clinical and research program that will transform the health of mothers and babies.

The gift will help advance the science and practice of maternal-fetal medicine, and fund new facilities to increase access to care.

“Our family has been fortunate to live and work in Silicon Valley and in close proximity to Stanford for several decades, and we’ve been grateful beneficiaries of the excellent care delivered by Packard Children’s Hospital more than once,” said Bruce Dunlevie. “Knowing from personal experience how transformative world-class medical treatment can be for mothers and babies, we’re thrilled to help advance the state of the art in medical science for maternal-fetal research, and to give every mother and baby the highest-quality medical care.”

“This gift represents an opportunity of a lifetime,” says Yasser El-Sayed, MD, the Charles B. and Ann L. Johnson Professor in the School of Medicine and obstetrician-in-chief at Packard Children’s Hospital. “Our team at Stanford and Packard will put our hearts and souls into building the most dynamic, productive and innovative program possible — one that fully leverages the new facility and translates discoveries into clinical impact for families locally and globally.”

A legacy of mothers helping mothers

Packard Children’s Hospital was founded on the vision of one mother, Lucile Salter Packard, who believed in the importance of caring for expectant mothers and their babies together. More than 100,000 babies have been born at the hospital since its 1991 opening. The Dunlevies’ gift builds on Lucile Packard’s legacy.

“My journey with this hospital started as the mother of a child who needed life-saving care, and my family is forever grateful for Lucile’s vision and the care teams who ensured this hospital was here for us when we needed it,” said Elizabeth Dunlevie, who is board chair at the Lucile Packard Foundation for Children’s Health and a board member at Packard Children’s Hospital. “For all of us, the year 2020 has driven home the importance of health, of providing a healthy start for all families. With this gift we want to help ensure access to Packard’s quality of care for all mothers and babies, across socioeconomic boundaries, now and in the future.”

“The impact of this incredible gift will be felt for generations — for the mothers and babies we help and, perhaps even more importantly, for those we will never have to treat because of new discoveries and cures made possible by this investment,” said Paul King, president and CEO of Packard Children’s Hospital and Stanford Children’s Health. “My heart is full knowing that Elizabeth and Bruce’s gift embodies Lucile Packard’s intent for this hospital to be both a leading academic medical center as well as a community hospital available to all who need us.”

A new home for labor and delivery

In 2017, Packard Children’s Hospital opened its new Main Building, which serves most of the hospital’s pediatric patients. Now it’s time to reimagine the beloved original building, known as the West Building, as the primary home for services for mothers and babies.

The Dunlevies’ gift provides $50 million to launch a transformation of the first floor. Over the next few years, the hospital will build a new state-of-the-art labor and delivery unit with 14 private suites. For mothers requiring hospitalization prior to delivery, the hospital will also build a dedicated maternity antepartum unit. The new units will enhance the patient experience while supporting the most complex maternal and fetal care.