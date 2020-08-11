Stanford experts recommend strict, costly approaches for reopening schools

Wang concedes these are expensive measures. But as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted in its July 24 telebriefing on new resources and tools to support opening schools: The 5.6 million parents who haven’t been able to work due to school closures have collectively lost an estimated $232 billion in earnings.

Stricter measures mean bigger budgets

Some low-resource communities might find these guidelines difficult to adopt. Those transparent desk barriers, for example, range from $100 to $200 per desk; COVID-19 tests run between $50 and $200 per individual.

Wang said that’s why additional federal funding and state subsidies are crucial for the low-income communities already hit by the double whammy of having more parents as essential workers and some of the highest hospitalization and fatality rates from the pandemic.

“Low-income communities are suffering most from shelter-in-place policies because parents who are essential workers are out of the home and not able to help with online learning,” Wang said. “And many children in these communities also live in crowded conditions that are not conducive to learning at home.”

Wang and Bair note the academy’s guidelines emphasize the importance of identifying symptoms and signs of COVID-19, but don’t go far enough in recommending operational approaches.

“To address this, we recommend that schools implement multilevel screening for students and staff,” they write. Each morning parents should report any fever or COVID-19 symptoms to an online or an automated telephone-based program maintained by the school or district. Any students with symptoms should stay home.

Even with all the precautions in place, COVID-19 outbreaks within schools are still likely, the authors said. Schools should prepare for temporary closures and be ready to transition back to full-time online education by investing in remote education platforms and training.

“Schools will need to ensure equitable implementation of online education among students, especially those with limited knowledge of or access to technological resources and consider subsidizing educational technologies for these students,” the authors write.