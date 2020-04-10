Stanford Medicine launches national daily health survey to predict COVID-19 surges, inform response efforts

A new online tool created by Stanford Medicine scientists could be used to flag communities at risk for a surge in cases of COVID-19.

The effort, led by Lawrence “Rusty” Hofmann, MD, professor and chief of interventional radiology, is a daily survey that tracks the occurrence of possible COVID-19 symptoms in communities. Called the Stanford Medicine National Daily Health Survey, it aims to provide data that could flag an uptick in COVID-19 cases before they reach the hospital, acting as a sort of early warning system for regions of the United States with large populations of undiagnosed individuals.

Published data shows that there is an average span of 10 days from the time people infected with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 start feeling sick until the time they are hospitalized, assuming they progress to that level of severity. The way Hofmann sees it, that’s lost time, and the survey could help raise the alarm far sooner.

“I was sitting in my office 2 ½ weeks ago, frustrated that we’d only tested 35,000 Americans,” said Hofmann, who is also medical director of digital health. “Now we’ve tested just over a million Americans, which may sound like a lot, but that’s still less than a third of 1% of the U.S. population. It made me realize that what we’re doing right now just isn’t working.”

His team, which includes epidemiologists and data scientists, launched the survey on April 2.

The success of the tool, Hofmann said, depends on one thing: You. And your neighbors, and your neighbors’ neighbors. “To work, this survey needs people,” he said. “My hope is that people see taking this survey as their civic duty and as a way to be involved in fighting COVID-19.”

The data from the survey could help local and national officials predict surges of the disease and take action to mitigate the impact. That may include directing additional medical resources where surges are predicted or implementing new policies to prevent the virus from running rampant. The data, collected from participants who opt in to taking the survey, will be deidentified and shared broadly with public health officials and health care professionals to help inform decision-making and hospital preparedness.

Turning to data

Potential early warning signals from the survey are critical because they allow hospitals and health care workers to prepare, Hofmann said. “It’s a lot like our national air defense system. It picks up incoming threats thousands of miles out so that we can prepare our defenses,” he said. The same goes for hospitals. The extra time could be critical for finding bed spaces, organizing staff and securing equipment necessary to care for incoming patients.