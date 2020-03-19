Stanford-led study shows kids exposed to TB at higher risk of disease than thought

Young children exposed to tuberculosis are at surprisingly high risk of developing the disease, according to research led by the School of Medicine.

The findings, which was published online March 19 in The Lancet, come from the largest modern study to assess TB risk among children closely exposed to the disease. TB kills more people than any other infectious disease worldwide, including 205,000 children per year, according to the World Health Organization.

Yet estimates of children’s TB risk following exposure are dated; they’re based on data from studies in the 1940s.

“We found that the risk of developing TB disease was really, really high among exposed children, especially those younger than 5 with the TB infection,” said the study’s lead author, Leonardo Martinez, PhD, a postdoctoral scholar at Stanford. About 19% of 1- to 5-year-olds who were infected with the TB bacteria developed the disease — very different from the rates estimated from historical data. In general, the study found that, for some age groups, modern TB rates are lower than estimates for TB rates in the 1940s, whereas for children and teens, the modern rates are significantly higher.

The study’s senior author is Jason Andrews, MD, assistant professor of medicine at Stanford.

In the 1940s, the elements contributing to TB risk were very different from what they are today. HIV infection, now a major TB risk factor, was unknown. Malnutrition, another big risk factor, was much more common. Modern tools for TB diagnosis, antibiotics and drug-resistant strains of the disease did not exist. “We felt a sense of urgency around updating data to reflect the current pediatric TB epidemic,” Martinez said. “So many factors relating to the disease have changed, and there was a significant need for new data.”

Bacteria contracted by quarter of world’s population

TB is caused by the Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria. About a quarter of the world’s population has contracted it, with most transmission occurring in close quarters, such as between family members. Tuberculosis occurs in all regions of the world, and in all age groups, but eight countries account for two-thirds of the world’s TB burden, according to the World Health Organization. These countries are India, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh and South Africa.